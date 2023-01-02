Zelina Vega reacts to her altercation with 33-year-old WWE SmackDown Superstar during live event

A six-person tag team match featuring Zelina Vega was previously reported to have taken place at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. During the match, Zelina got into an argument with Madcap Moss and his real-life girlfriend Emma, to which the 2021 Queen of the Ring responded on Twitter.

Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma allies Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro last Thursday. To face the heels, Moss teamed up with his real-life girlfriend, Emma, and Kofi Kingston. At one point during the match, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion decided to capitalize on the intergender situation.

Vega stood on the ring apron and slapped Moss across the face, eliciting a huge pop from the live audience. Emma entered the ring after the slap and dealt with the Zelina Vega problem. Legado Del Fantasma went on to lose the match as Kofi Kingston's Trouble in Paradise move ensured the babyfaces' victory.

Zelina Vega responded on Twitter to a fan's video, claiming that she was left with a broken nail and cursing Emma.

"And she broke my nail. B***h. rip to the cutest nail there ever was.. @TenilleDashwood"

You can check out Zelina's tweet here.

It will be interesting to see when the 2021 Queen of the Ring returns to televised events and competes in the ring.

Zelina Vega wants to become the SmackDown Women's Champion

It was reported that Zelina Vega expressed her desire to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She is so fired up that she tweeted a photo of herself holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, claiming that her day will come and there will be no stopping her.

“When I get the chance that I dream about, crave, 𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙚 over… there will be no stopping me.” @WWE #LaReina

It would be an exciting day if this came true, and it would add to the former Women's Tag Team Champion's list of accomplishments.

