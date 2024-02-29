Zelina Vega reacts to recent fan backlash surrounding 26-year-old WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega didn't mince her words for the fans who booed a 26-year-old WWE superstar during a live event.

Maxxine Dupri is a member of Alpha Academy and one of WWE's fastest-rising superstars. Dupri only started wrestling last year and continued to show improvement in the ring despite some mishaps in her matches.

The Alpha Queen recently went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, after she got booed by some fans at a live event. It got the attention of several WWE Superstars, such as Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez, who rightfully showed their support for Maxxine.

Zelina Vega responded on the video above to take a shot at the fans who booed Maxxine Dupri. Vega activated her savage mode while also feeling sorry for her colleague. She also hoped that Maxxine would remain determined to improve her skills and continue enjoying what she's doing.

"This is absolutely horrible. She doesn't deserve that. She's such a kind soul and works really hard. I would love if the bad parts of the biz don't harden her heart. They probably just mad cuz they can’t drink your bath water Maxxine."

Zelina Vega still wants to be a champion

In an interview with Jackie Redmond on SmackDown two weeks ago, Zelina Vega vowed to bounce back after failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. Vega still wants to be a champion and even mocked Rhea Ripley by using Mami as her display picture on X.

"I've been chasing this since Backlash, okay?" Vega said. "And now Rhea gets to go along to Australia and have exactly what I had in Puerto Rico. She gets to just have that love and be the champion. ... This is all Santos' fault. Realistically, what did he do? He's trying to find somebody to equalize me because I wouldn't feed bus delusions? Is that really what this comes down to? I'm done with playing second-best or being in people’s shadows. I'm done with that."

She added:

"Whoever walks out of WrestleMania the champion, that is who I'm setting my sights on and that is exactly who I'm gunning for, to take that title. I don't care if I'm on Raw or SmackDown. I will make sure that at some point, I am standing there as champion. I don’t care how I have to do it." [H/T Fightful]

