Zelina Vega reacts to throwback of her with current rival

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently reacted to a throwback post featuring her with a current rival.

Santos and Vega were part of the Latino Word Order before Escobar turned against the faction leader, Rey Mysterio. On the November 10, 2023, edition of the blue brand, Santos Escobar got into a scuffle with Mysterio, which resulted in the 39-year-old brutally attacking the WWE Hall of Famer. During the segment, Zelina Vega made her way out to the ringside, questioning Escobar's actions. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was all tears following the internal fight between the members of her faction.

Zelina Vega recently reacted to a throwback picture featuring her alongside her former stablemate. The 33-year-old took to X to reshare an image posted by a user from the March 17, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

"SMH🤦‍♀️," she wrote.

After leaving the LWO, Escobar revived his old faction, Legado Del Fantasma, alongside Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez.

Zelina Vega reflects on her WWE journey

Zelina Vega is one of the top female superstars on the SmackDown roster. She put forth several praiseworthy performances last year, including her match against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in May 2023.

Interestingly, Zelina started her WWE career as a manager to Andrade "Cien" Almas on NXT. During an interview with Screen Rant, Vega opened up about her journey from a manager to an in-ring performer:

"I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

Rey Mysterio returned recently to confront Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer will face Santos Escobar on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

