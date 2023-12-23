Zelina Vega responds to 42-year-old star bragging about a brutal move on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has taken to social media to respond to a 42-year-old female star who proudly bragged about her brutal move on Friday Night SmackDown.

SmackDown's holiday cheer took a sharp turn when Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka and the babyfaces Michin, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Vega locked horns in a chaotic eight-woman tag.

The Empress of Tomorrow, never one to shy away from drama, unleashed a signature move that left Queen Vega momentarily blinded with a green mist. The O.C. member, however, capitalized on the confusion, securing victory.

But the real fireworks were on Twitter, where Asuka, with a sharp tongue and a mischievous grin, taunted Queen Vega.

This led to the LWO member sending a reply to the former WWE Women's Champion stating that the green mist nearly burned her eyeballs out and that her vision was still blurred.

"I mean.. I know you right but like.. you nearly burned my eye balls out. My vision is STILL blurred," Vega wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Zelina Vega sent a one-word message after Santos Escobar was assisted by NXT team on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Santos Escobar took on Bobby Lashley in the semifinals of the United States Championship tournament.

The match's closing moment saw Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo diverting The All Mighty by attacking The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) allowing Escobar to pick up the win.

Queen Vega responded to the NXT team's debut on SmackDown alongside the former LWO member. The 32-year-old female star expressed her frustration with censored slang for the trio.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

It remains to be seen how the story will unfold between Zelina Vega and Asuka on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

