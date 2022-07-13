Zelina Vega has a sassy response to fans regarding her 'new look'

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega had a sassy response to fans who commented on her new look.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been absent from the company's programming for the past few months and is recuperating from an injury. Vega and Carmella lost their tag team titles in a fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 38. Following this, they were involved in a storyline with Sonya Deville as her lackeys.

The 2021 Queen's Crown Tournament winner previously carried black hair with hints of red from the top roots. However, she recently showed off a new look on Twitter, where she donned long blonde hair instead of her usual style.

A few hours later, she shared another clip stating that "people get stressed out" whenever she flaunts a new style, showcasing that the previous blonde hair was merely a wig.

Check out her response below:

Twitter reacted to Zelina Vega's response

The WWE Superstar is active on social media and often responds to fans' comments.

In response to her recent clip, some users on Twitter stated that she carried off the blonde look well, while others highlighted that they are eager for her to make an in-ring return soon.

One fan stated that they believed Vega's new look to be the real deal and that blonde hair suited her.

BobbyC @YeahMyBad



But if you ever did consider going blonde, it worked. @ZelinaVegaWWE Well you got me (whoever worked with you on the blonde wig did a great job).But if you ever did consider going blonde, it worked. @ZelinaVegaWWE Well you got me (whoever worked with you on the blonde wig did a great job).But if you ever did consider going blonde, it worked.

Another fan highlighted that the WWE Superstar looked beautiful with long blonde hair:

Another Twitter user shared the heart emoji:

One fan stated they were looking forward to Vega making her return to the ring soon:

Bryan @badbengal12 @ZelinaVegaWWE You're the greatest Zelina. I hope you return soon @ZelinaVegaWWE You're the greatest Zelina. I hope you return soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Another user responded that Zelina Vega looked pretty :

With The Biggest Party of Summer around the corner, fans may get to see the former tag team champion make her return to the ring. It remains to be seen whether she and Carmella will once again join forces to vie for the vacant women's tag titles or if Vega will start a new feud.

