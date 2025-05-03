Zelina Vega sends emotional message after Dakota Kai gets fired from WWE 

Fans were left disheartened earlier today when the news about WWE releasing several talented performers from its roster became public. One of the releases that left everyone stunned was that of Dakota Kai. Now, WWE Women's US Champion and Kai's close friend, Zelina Vega, has reacted to her heartbreaking departure.

Ad

When WWE made backstage releases recently, it quickly gave way to fears that some wrestlers might also meet the same fate. It unfortunately came true as the company made some high-profile cuts, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, and Dakota Kai, among others.

Since then, several reactions have been pouring in, with not only fans but also those within the global juggernaut reacting to the shocking firings. US Women's Champion Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself with Kai and mentioned how much she loved her.

Ad

Trending

Check it out below:

"I love you so much @iamkingkota," wrote Vega.

Expand Tweet

The former Damage CTRL member had also only recently made news when she confessed that she was not being used on TV despite being injury-free. Considering how beloved and respected a performer Kai is, there's no doubt she could draw significant interest once she enters the free agent market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More