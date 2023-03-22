Zelina Vega sends out heartfelt message following recent WWE documentary

Zelina Vega sent out a heartfelt message today ahead of WWE's upcoming documentary about her journey to WrestleMania 38.

She teamed up with Carmella to compete in the Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Tag Team Championships at last year's WrestleMania. Carmella and Zelina Vega were the champions heading into the match but came up short at the premium live event. Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Fatal 4-Way match and captured the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The company is getting ready to release a documentary about WrestleMania 38 last year and has uploaded a clip of the upcoming WWE 24 episode. In the video, Zelina discusses her father's tragic passing during the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York in 2001. She noted that her father called his family before the towers collapsed and told their stepfather to raise his children well.

The 32-year-old noted that she connected with her father over wrestling and chose to pursue a career as a professional wrestler because of it.

"I was around 15 years old, I was like, 'What was it that my dad and I shared the most? And it was WWE'. I said 'You know what, I am going to do this for me but the biggest thing is that I am going to do this for him," said Vega. [02:43 - 02:54]

Zelina took to Twitter after the clip was posted and noted that she will always think of her father during her career as a wrestler.

"For you, Dad 🙏🏽 Always..," tweeted Vega.

Zelina Vega wants a title match at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash will be hosted by Bad Bunny this year and the premium live event will air live from Puerto Rico.

Zelina Vega recently disclosed that she wants a title shot at the event and challenged Charlotte Flair. She has never held a singles title in the company but did win the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Zelina Vega said getting a title shot in front of her family in Puerto Rico would be the cherry on top of her perfect career.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever," said Vega. [POST Wrestling]

Zelina Vega is a terrific performer in the ring but also has the ability to be an excellent manager in the company for years to come. Only time will tell if the 32-year-old is granted a title shot at Backlash in May.

