Zelina Vega shares heartfelt message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega shared a heartfelt message ahead of WWE SmackDown. The veteran captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green last month on the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in North Carolina, Vega took to Instagram to send a message to her fans. The 34-year-old thanked them for sticking with her through the years, and suggested that she was just getting started as the Women's United States Champion.

"Thank you for being a part of this lil Puerto Rican girl from NY’s dream ride and repping the ZV merch with pride.. from the days of making our own to making them out of stock on @wweshop haha NO ONE IS BETTER THAN MY ZV ARMY 🩷 TY! ZVA4L WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED!!!" Vega wrote.

Alexa Bliss returned as Zelina Vega's mystery tag team partner last week on SmackDown and the duo defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Bliss will be competing in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Chelsea Green and Michin tonight on SmackDown.

WWE star Zelina Vega reveals when she learned she would be winning the Women's US Title

Zelina Vega recently disclosed that she only found out a few hours beforehand that she would be winning the Women's United States Championship on the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Vega shared that she was informed that she would be winning the title in a backstage conversation only a few hours before the show.

Zelina Vega added that she was typically a nervous person, but was calm after learning she would be capturing the Women's United States Championship. She also noted that her mind was focused on her husband, Aleister Black, returning to the company, and that she may have been too distracted to be nervous.

"My mind was just on him. And it was just like seeing him at work again, and like, traveling with him again. I think my brain was just so fixated on that, I didn't have time to get nervous. Which was such a nice feeling because I hate getting nervous. But, I had such an ease all day, my head, my heart, everything just felt very much at ease," she said. [From 0:34 - 0:56]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Zelina Vega had never captured a singles title on WWE's main roster before winning the Women's United States Championship last month. It will be interesting to see how long she can hang onto the title moving forward.

