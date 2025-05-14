Zelina Vega reveals backstage discussion that led to championship win

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently revealed a backstage discussion that she had ahead of her title win. The veteran captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green on the April 25 edition of SmackDown.

Ad

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, the Women's United States Champion revealed that she learned that she would be winning the title only a few hours before the show.

"So, I actually didn't know. I didn't know until, maybe, three hours before the show started. I remember when they did tell me, I wasn't nervous, surprisingly. Normally, I'm always nervous," she said. [From 0:01 - 0:19]

Ad

Trending

Zelina Vega added that her husband, Aleister Black, returned to WWE on the same night, and she was focused on that. Vega noted that she felt calm the entire day, which was not the norm for her.

"My mind was just on him. And it was just like seeing him at work again, and like, traveling with him again. I think my brain was just so fixated on that, I didn't have time to get nervous. Which was such a nice feeling because I hate getting nervous. But, I had such an ease all day, my head, my heart, everything just felt very much at ease," she added. [From 0:34 - 0:56]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss returned this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown as Zelina Vega's mystery tag team partner. The duo defeated Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a tag team match.

Former WWE writer comments on Zelina Vega's booking

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE's booking of Zelina Vega on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that Zelina Vega was small and didn't stand out from the rest of the roster. He noted that there are several other smaller female stars in the company as well.

Ad

"The girl is tiny. So, if you've got a tiny girl on the roster, then that character has to be David. It's David in a land of Goliaths. But here's the problem, Mac. They've got five tiny girls. So being a tiny girl isn't special. Candice LeRae is tiny, Liv Morgan is tiny, Alexa Bliss is tiny. So if you've got five tiny girls on the roster, tiny can't be the gimmick. If there was one girl her size and this is David vs. Goliath, now you've got something. But when you have so many small girls on the show, they should be getting killed." [From 40:39 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Zelina Vega had never won a singles title on WWE's main roster before capturing the Women's United States Championship. It will be interesting to see how long the 34-year-old can hold onto the title moving forward.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More