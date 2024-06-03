Zelina Vega shares impressive new look ahead of WWE RAW

Zelina Vega joined the red brand during the WWE Draft 2024 as a part of the Latino World Order. The 33-year-old shared a new look on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Zelina Vega was scheduled to lock horns with Shayna Baszler in the first-round match of the Queen of the Ring tournament. However, the former Queen's Crown winner was ruled out due to an injury ahead of her bout. Maxxine Dupri replaced Vega to compete with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ahead of the June 3 edition of Monday Night RAW, Vega took to Instagram Stories to share her new look. The LWO member posted a selfie showing off the changes she made to her hair. She has colored her hair purple and opted for curls.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram Story.

Zelina Vega opens up about her current goal in WWE

Zelina Vega is one of the most improved in-ring performers in WWE. She started her journey in the Stamford-based company as a manager and has been part of several storylines over the years. However, Vega recently pointed out that she has yet to win a singles title in the wrestling promotion.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, the RAW Superstar stated she was grateful for everything she achieved in the company. However, she expressed her desire to capture a singles championship to prove her doubters wrong:

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said.

Despite being an integral member of the LWO and making regular appearances on WWE television, Zelina Vega has yet to feature in a match on Monday Night RAW following the Draft. Her previous bout was against Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez on the May 5 edition of SmackDown. The former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion won the match against her arch-rival.

