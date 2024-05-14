Zelina Vega shares snap with WWE legend backstage on RAW

The first-ever WWE Queen of the Ring, Zelina Vega, was not part of this year's tournament. Though initially booked to face Shayna Baszler, an unforeseen injury forced the company to replace her with Maxxine Dupri. Both of these women ultimately did not make it to the semi-finals, as IYO SKY toppled Baszler on RAW, who put away Dupri at a live event prior to the show.

This week's episode was also notable for the return of former ring announcer Lilian Garcia. While it may have been only a one-off, Samantha Irvin urged Garcia to announce the Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther match, which was the quarter-final contest of the King of the Ring tourney.

Backstage, Lilian Garcia joined Zelina Vega for a selfie. The latter shared the photo on Instagram sending the legendary ring announcer her love, and the latter reciprocated.

Check out the snap below:

Lilian Garcia's Instagram Story

An ongoing storyline involving the Latino World Order had some development on RAW. After betraying WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and the rest of LWO, Carlito was seen getting in the good graces of The Judgment Day.

Rey's son Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh were all right with the former United States Champion joining them, but Damian Priest was initially hesitant. However, Priest was later seen approving Carlito's addition. It remains to be seen if the veteran will become an official member going forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reveals he pulled strings to bring Carlito to Monday Night RAW

Carlito made his return to the Stamford-based promotion full-time in the fall of 2023 and immediately joined LWO. Before the draft earlier this month, he was exposed by Santos Escobar as the real attacker of Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania XL. He hit the Backstabber on Lee before retreating into the crowd.

Although Carlito obviously broke ties with the WWE Hall of Famer and clan, he was drafted along with them to RAW. Rey Mysterio told Cathy Kelley this week during a backstage interview that he wanted the veteran on the red brand. He also revealed that he had to pull strings behind the scenes to make it happen:

"I did some work behind the scenes and pulled a couple strings to make sure that Carlito got drafted to RAW with the LWO. It's time for Carlito to pay for what he did to us. Carlito, it's time for you to man up and face me in the ring," Rey Mysterio said.

Rey Mysterio lost a qualifying match to Kofi Kingston at a recent WWE live event, thus he is no longer part of the King of the Ring tourney. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion is adamant to teach Carlito a lesson.

