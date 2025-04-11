Zelina Vega shares surprising new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has unveiled a completely different look heading into the penultimate episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The show will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The 34-year-old, separated from her stable LWO following her move to the blue brand, is currently involved in a fierce rivalry with The Green Regime. Vega recently took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie showing off her new hair color.

"prtty gngstr✨," she wrote.

You can check out screenshots of the Instagram Story below:

Zelina Vega showing off her new look [Picture courtesy: WWE Superstar's Instagram]

The former WWE Tag Team Champion often experiments with her look. Zelina had been sporting an intriguing look for several months, with white on one side of her hair and burgundy on the other. The recent change in color to pink makes her appearance completely different from before.

WWE analyst pitches an interesting storyline idea for Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega's real-life husband and former NXT Champion Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) recently parted ways with AEW. The 39-year-old is reportedly headed back to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg noted he was happy with Black's rumored return to the company. He stated that Vega should join forces with her husband. Rosenberg added that the former AEW World Trios Championship needed to be with someone who could do the talking, and Zelina was perfect for the role.

"I'm happy he's back. It'll be cool. I wonder if they'll finally, you know what? Put him with Zelina Vega and call it a day. Stop, like, don't just have her like with LWO because it's easy. Put her with her husband because what he needs is someone awesome talking with him. Guess what she's great at?" Rosenberg opined. [From 18:29 to 18:54]

You can check out the following video for Peter Rosenberg's comments:

Zelina has wrestled only two matches in 2025. After her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble, she wrestled Piper Niven in a singles bout on the March 21 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see when she competes in her next match.

