Zelina Vega shows off new look ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared her new look on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night SmackDown. The 33-year-old was moved to the red brand during the Draft as a part of the Latino World Order.

Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament held in 2021. She was scheduled to face Shayna Baszler in the first round of this year's edition of the tournament before getting ruled out due to an injury. Fellow RAW Superstar Maxxine Dupri replaced her to compete with the former NXT Women's Champion instead.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram Stories to share her new look. Vega posted a picture of herself showing off her newly colored hair.

Check out a screenshot of Vega's Instagram story below:

Zelina Vega is yet to feature in a match on Monday Night RAW following the Draft. Her last in-ring appearance was against Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez on the May 5 edition of SmackDown, a match that she won.

Zelina Vega reveals her goal in WWE

Zelina Vega started her journey in the Stamford-based company as a manager. She has been part of several storylines over the years. However, Vega is yet to win a singles title in WWE.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, Zelina Vega stated she was grateful for everything she has achieved in the wrestling promotion. However, she pointed out that she wanted to capture a singles title to prove her doubters wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said.

Check out the video below:

Zelina has challenged several champions, including Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Asuka, for their respective titles, but to no avail. The LWO member, however, would like to get some gold around her waist when she returns to in-ring action.

