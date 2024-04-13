Zelina Vega shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has a new look ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Vega is well-known for having different hairstyles, almost changing them on a weekly basis. She was seen sporting bluish hair for her match against Elektra Lopez last week on SmackDown, as well as WrestleMania XL Saturday.

On her latest Instagram stories, La Muñeca showed off her new look ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Her new hairstyle is colored red on one side and white on the other.

Screengrab of Zelina Vega's post on her Instagram stories

Zelina Vega's new look was probably inspired by Shoto Todoroki, one of the main protagonists of My Hero Academia. Vega is a huge fan of the manga/anime and has cosplayed other characters from it in the past.

When the Latino World Order arrived at Little Caesars Arena for tonight's SmackDown, Vega also wore a costume based on a Hokage cape seen on Naruto. It was a white jacket with flames on the sleeves and on the skirt. A Hokage is the village leader of Konohagakure in the Naruto universe.

Zelina Vega still wants to win a singles championship

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter, Zelina Vega shared that winning a singles championship is still her main goal in WWE. While she was happy about all the things she has accomplished in her career, Vega was still motivated to become a women's champion.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey (Mysterio), I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished." [0:38 - 1:06]

Vega will need to bounce back after losing momentum over the past few months. She's currently involved in a feud with Elektra Lopez, who defeated her last week, as part of LWO's story with Legado Del Fantasma.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you like Zelina Vega's latest look? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion