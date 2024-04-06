We had a big night on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. Tonight's show features an epic Battle Royal, followed by a great main event with Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Bronson Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Elektra Lopez def. Zelina Vega

New Catch Republic def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa via DQ

Kevin Owens kicked off WWE SmackDown with The Kevin Owens Show and introduced Randy Orton as the guest before showing off his new WrestleMania-themed t-shirt.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul showed up and said that he was building empires and had no time to waste on a talk show. Kevin and Randy checked out the WrestleMania venue before Austin Theory and Grayson Waller showed up from underneath the ring.

Expand Tweet

Randy and KO were seen in a golf cart, driving across the parking lot to see the venue, and Waller and Theory chased after them as we headed for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results (April 5, 2024): 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Pretty Deadly were the first to be eliminated by Omos before Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo followed them. Cameron Grimes was sent outside, followed by Apollo Crews and Jinder Mahal.

The Creed Brothers eliminated Indus Sher, while Ivar and Omos failed to eliminate JD McDonagh. Omos then went to eliminate The Creed Brothers but managed to eliminate himself in the process.

Expand Tweet

Ashante Adonis was taken out next, followed by Joaquin Wilde and Cedric Alexander. JD McDonagh came back and eliminated Ricochet before being tossed out by Akira Tozawa.

Expand Tweet

Tozawa and Otis were taken out next before Bronson and Ivar remained. Bronson dodged the Doomsault and hit the Rolling Thunder before getting the elimination and the win.

Result: Bronson Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

The Final Testament cut a promo talking about Karrion Kross teaching humility to Bobby Lashley.

Logan Paul was out next and made fun of the crowd before calling them, as well as KO and Randy dummies. We cut to Theory and Waller as they reached the 'Mania set, still looking for KO and Randy.

There was a trap waiting for Orton and Owens, but the two showed up back in the SmackDown arena and attacked Logan Paul. KO got a stunner, and Randy hit the RKO on Paul before they were done.

Expand Tweet

Backstage on SmackDown, Dragon Lee was down, and Carlito, Rey Mysterio, Zelina, and Nick Aldis showed up to help. Carlito said he had no idea what happened and sent Rey and Zelina to the ring for the following match.

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar and Electra Lopez were also out for the match before Andrade and Dominik Mysterio joined them at ringside.

Elektra Lopez vs. Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown

Zelina was in control early on and hit a big kick and a clothesline before taking Lopez out with a Meteora for a near fall. Vega missed a crossbody before taking a spinning slam for a near fall for Lopez.

Lopez slammed Vega's head on the mat before the latter returned with the 619 and hit the Hammerlock DDT while staring down Andrade.

Dominik distracted the ref and broke the count before Zelina slapped him, and Rey dragged him off the apron. Lopez came in off the distraction and hit the chokeslam/bomb for the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez def. Zelina Vega

After the match, Santos and the heels beat Rey down but Andrade turned on them, helping Mysterio Sr.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Bianca Belair and Naomi were up next. They talked about fighting Damage CTRL, and Bianca thought she would give up before Naomi returned to the WWE.

Expand Tweet

They introduced their tag partner against Damage CTRL, Jade Cargill, who showed up to say that Damage CTRL stepped up and was about to get stepped on.

She added that she would show the fans what she was about by teaming up with The EST and The Glow to take on Asuka, Kairi, and Dakota.

Expand Tweet

We learned that Dragon Lee was not clear to participate in WrestleMania and Rey was panicking when Andrade stepped up and said he would take Lee's place.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. New Catch Republic on WWE SmackDown

Dunne and Theory kicked off the match, and the heels were in control early on before Bate was tagged in and hit a big assisted senton and dropkick. Bate hit some big moves and did the airplane spin on Waller while Theory tried to stop it. Dunne ran to stop Theory, and Waller hit a big DDT in the chaos.

After a break on SmackDown, Waller and Theory had things under control, but Dunne returned and went after Waller's fingers. Theory ran in and took the Bop and Bang before Bate sent him to the floor. Waller took the Birminghammer in the ring before the match was over.

Result: New Catch Republic def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Judgment Day showed up after the match, and Bate and Dunne attacked each other before doing the same to Theory and Waller, taking both teams out.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

LA Knight was out next and told AJ Styles that there was no more time to run away. He said that Sunday night, he would give AJ something to talk about by beating him up and down the ring.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Jey got some big shots on Solo before Sikoa took him down on the apron and hit a big uranage. Back after a break on SmackDown, Jey dodged a big move in the corner, but his spear was countered with a Samoan Drop.

Jey countered the Samoan Spike and hit a spear before hitting the Uso Splash, but Jimmy showed up in the ring and attacked his brother, ending the match.

Result: Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa via DQ

Expand Tweet

Jimmy and Solo held Jimmy down and were about to hit him with the Samoan Spike before Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes showed up to stop them on SmackDown.

Cody hit Cody Cutter and beat Jimmy and Solo with his weight belt before hitting the Cross Rhodes on Jimmy.

Expand Tweet

Rollins joined in for some shots of his own with the belt before Cody got on the mic and said that he would slap the Rock so hard that he would forget he was the People's Champion before dethroning the Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

Grade: A-

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Did you like this week's SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion