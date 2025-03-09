Zelina Vega steps in to prevent major WWE star recruiting close friend to SmackDown stable

Zelina Vega demanded that a major WWE star leave her close friend alone today on social media. The 34-year-old recently used the company's Transfer Window to move from RAW to SmackDown.

Earlier today, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green seemingly teased adding Dakota Kai to her faction alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven with a throwback photograph from 2016 on social media. Fyre interfered in Green's Street Fight against Michin this past Friday on SmackDown, and helped the Women's United States Champion retain her title.

Vega took to her X (fka Twitter) account to react to Green's message and demanded that she leave her close friend Dakota Kai alone. She noted that the Damage CTRL star would not be joining Green's security team on the blue brand.

"YOU LEAVE @ImKingKota ALONE. She will not be apart of your band of TSA agents," she wrote.

Dakota Kai recently competed in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament and made it to the final. Lyra Valkyria defeated the Damage CTRL star to become the inaugural champion. The Irish star defeated the 36-year-old once again in a rematch last month on RAW and successfully defended her gold.

Zelina Vega shares emotional reaction to her character in WWE 2K25

SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently shared an emotional reaction to her character in WWE 2K25.

The popular video game series is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025. Ahead of the game's release, a first look at Zelina Vega's entrance was revealed online. The former Women's Tag Team Champion had an emotional reaction to the video, and noted that she used to have to create her character in the video game, but now she only had to click a button to play as herself.

"I remember when I used to spend hours trying to perfect what my @WWE character would look like, wishing, hoping and praying to be a part of it all and now, I can just click on her 🥹," she wrote.

You can check out her message in the post below:

Zelina Vega has accomplished a lot during her tenure with the company, but has never won a singles title. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 34-year-old following her transfer from RAW to SmackDown.

