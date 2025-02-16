Zelina Vega shares emotional reaction to first look at her character in WWE 2K25

Zelina Vega shared an emotional reaction to her character in WWE 2K25. The next iteration of the popular video game series is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.

Ad

Vega will be featured in the upcoming game, and the account "WWEgames" on X/Twitter provided a first look at her entrance in the video game. The veteran reacted to the video and noted that she used to spend hours trying to perfect what her character would look like, but now she could just click on her in the game.

"I remember when I used to spend hours trying to perfect what my @WWE character would look like, wishing, hoping and praying to be a part of it all and now, I can just click on her 🥹," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was recently announced that the 34-year-old had been transferred from RAW to SmackDown.

Zelina Vega reveals that she wants to become WWE Women's Champion

Zelina Vega disclosed that her goal in the company was to become a major champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last year, Vega opened up about what she wanted to accomplish in the promotion. The former Women's Tag Team Champion shared that she has already done some amazing things during her career but hopes to capture a major title to prove her doubters wrong.

Ad

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished." [From 0:38 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Zelina Vega captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella in 2021 but has never won a singles title in the company. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Vega following her transfer to SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback