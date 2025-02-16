  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Zelina Vega shares emotional reaction to first look at her character in WWE 2K25

Zelina Vega shares emotional reaction to first look at her character in WWE 2K25

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 16, 2025 21:23 GMT
Vega is currently on the SmackDown roster. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Vega is currently on the SmackDown roster. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Zelina Vega shared an emotional reaction to her character in WWE 2K25. The next iteration of the popular video game series is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.

Ad

Vega will be featured in the upcoming game, and the account "WWEgames" on X/Twitter provided a first look at her entrance in the video game. The veteran reacted to the video and noted that she used to spend hours trying to perfect what her character would look like, but now she could just click on her in the game.

"I remember when I used to spend hours trying to perfect what my @WWE character would look like, wishing, hoping and praying to be a part of it all and now, I can just click on her 🥹," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was recently announced that the 34-year-old had been transferred from RAW to SmackDown.

Zelina Vega reveals that she wants to become WWE Women's Champion

Zelina Vega disclosed that her goal in the company was to become a major champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last year, Vega opened up about what she wanted to accomplish in the promotion. The former Women's Tag Team Champion shared that she has already done some amazing things during her career but hopes to capture a major title to prove her doubters wrong.

Ad
"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished." [From 0:38 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Zelina Vega captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella in 2021 but has never won a singles title in the company. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Vega following her transfer to SmackDown.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी