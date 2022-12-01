Zelina Vega takes shot at member of The Bloodline

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Legado Del Fantasma claimed they want to be the ones to dethrone The Bloodline.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have dominated the tag team division in WWE. Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 800 days. The Tribal Chief defeated Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel to retain the championship. Sami Zayn proved his worth to The Bloodline this past Saturday at Survivor Series WarGames. The group is currently stronger than ever in WWE.

Speaking on The Bump, Joaquin Wilde of Legado Del Fantasma was asked about the possibility of facing The Usos or anyone in The Bloodline.

"How am I supposed to answer that?" said Wilde. "Oh, we don't want to dethrone The Usos, get the street cred, get the gold, and be recognized as the top tag team on SmackDown? You don't think we want that? Of course. Of course, we've thought about it." [From 50:55 to 51:09]

Zelina Vega then warned The Bloodline's Paul Heyman that she has her eyes on him.

"Yeah, I mean, I can see me going up against Paul Heyman," said Vega. "Paul already knows that I'm not only on his level but higher. I'm pretty sure when it comes to The Bloodline, like I said, give it time because I have my eyes on Paul. Hey Paul." [From 51:16 to 51:34]

Santos Escobar warns WWE star ahead of SmackDown

Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar will face Ricochet in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup this Friday night. The winner of the tournament will earn a match against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Cathy Kelley spoke with Santos last week after SmackDown went off the air, where Escobar warned Ricochet that he has a game plan for him.

"Shinsuke and Butch were no easy task and rest assured, my family [Legado Del Fantasma] will always be with me. So as for Ricochet, there is a universal truth. What goes up must come down. The game plan is easy, win the World Cup and become the new Intercontinental Champion," Escober said. [From 00:49 to 01:13]

Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman in the semifinals last week after GUNTHER interfered in the match. It will be interesting to see what happens in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup this Friday.

