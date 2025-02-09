Zelina Vega teases going after major title; WWE champion reacts

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently teased to go after a title following her move to Friday Night SmackDown. The LWO member was split from her faction during the Transfer Window. While her stablemates continue to be a part of Monday Night RAW, Vega has been shifted to the blue brand.

During a backstage segment on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Vega confronted Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, teasing a match with Green for the WWE Women's United States Championship.

Zelina recently posted a clip and multiple pictures from her interaction with Chelsea on her Instagram account. The 34-year-old noted that once she wins a title, she will wear it on her shoulder and avoid covering up her abs.

"Don’t worry guys, whichever title I go for (and get 😉) I’ll put it on my shoulder, it won’t cover up the abs," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram post caught the attention of Chelsea Green. The Women's United States Champion was quick to respond with a hilarious comment:

"MY SPRAY TAN LOOKS HORRIBLE, you posted this on purpose!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Chelsea Green with a hilarious response [Photo Credits: Comments section of Zelina Vega's Instagram]

Zelina Vega reveals winning the WWE Women's Championship is her goal

Zelina Vega has been a part of WWE for a long time. Although she has gained the support of many fans over the years, the former Women's Tag Team Championship has yet to win her first singles title.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter last year, Vega revealed she wanted to become the WWE Women's Champion. She pointed out that despite everything she had done, winning the gold was something she really wanted to do to prove her naysayers wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously, I got to work very closely with Rey. I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said. [From 0:38 onwards]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Zelina Vega's most recent in-ring appearance was in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at #22. Unfortunately, she failed to leave a mark despite lasting over 18 minutes. Vega was one of the nine women eliminated by Nia Jax.

Will Zelina Vega win a title in 2025? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

