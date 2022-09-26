Zelina Vega teases alliance with surprising WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has teased a team-up with one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai.

Zelina's first role in the company was as the manager of current AEW star Andrade El Idolo (fka Andrade "Cien" Almas) in NXT. She started wrestling more and more matches after coming to the main roster. She is now a former Tag Team Champion and was given the moniker of Queen after winning the Queen's Crown Tournament in 2021.

She has been off TV since April due to an undisclosed injury. But she is on the road to recovery, recently sharing an intense training video, suggesting that she is on her way back to the squared circle.

The 31-year-old recently responded to a tweet on WWE's official account, which featured her and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai. She replied by claiming that a team-up between the two avid "gamers is what the world needs:

"@ImKingKota and Queen Zelina.. the gamer duo the world needs." Vega tweeted.

Both Zelina Vega and Dakota are avid gamers. The two also have a substantial following on the live streaming platform Twitch, where the two play video games on their respective channels.

Zelina Vega recalls meeting an AEW star for the first time

Before wrestling regularly in WWE, Zelina Vega made her name by managing Andrade in NXT and on the main roster. The pairing was one of the highlights of the Black and Gold brand. The Queen of WWE recently recalled meeting the current AEW star for the first time 11 years ago.

Earlier this month, Zelina posted a throwback picture of her time in Mexico in 2011. She detailed her time training there, and also detailed how the image was taken the same day she met Andrade for the first time:

"I miss Mexico! #DiadelaIndependenciadeMexico This picture was taken in 2011, so thankful to @SSDarkAngel 💜🙏🏽 The training was some of the most intense I’ve ever had but SO MUCH FUN! Actually, this was the same day I met @AndradeElIdolo for the 1st time lol ." Vega tweeted

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE



This picture was taken in 2011, so thankful to 🏽

The training was some of the most intense I’ve ever had but SO MUCH FUN! Actually, this was the same day I met 🏽 I miss Mexico! #DiadelaIndependenciadeMexico This picture was taken in 2011, so thankful to @SSDarkAngel The training was some of the most intense I’ve ever had but SO MUCH FUN! Actually, this was the same day I met @AndradeElIdolo for the 1st time lol I miss Mexico! #DiadelaIndependenciadeMexico 🇲🇽 This picture was taken in 2011, so thankful to @SSDarkAngel 💜🙏🏽The training was some of the most intense I’ve ever had but SO MUCH FUN! Actually, this was the same day I met @AndradeElIdolo for the 1st time lol 👊🏽 https://t.co/WVe0wT00dn

Recent reports claim that Zelina Vega's husband Malakai Black has parted ways with AEW. While his mental and physical health has been cited as the reason for his "conditional release," it hasn't stopped fans from speculating that the real-life couple might reunite in WWE.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far