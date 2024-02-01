Zilla Fatu reacts to Jey Uso's message aimed at Jimmy Uso

Zilla Fatu took to social media to react to Jey Uso's message aimed at Jimmy Uso. The Usos were the first two entrants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

At SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy betrayed his brother during The Tribal Combat. This eventually led to The Usos' split, with Jimmy returning to The Bloodline and Jey jumping ship to Monday Night RAW.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zilla reposted Jey's Instagram post on his IG story.

Check out a screengrab of Zilla's Instagram story:

Zilla made his professional wrestling debut under Reality of Wrestling, Booker T's promotion. He has also been competing in other promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling, where he recently teamed up with Jacob Fatu.

Jey Uso recently sent a game-changing offer to The Rock

Jey Uso recently spoke about the possibility of a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jey was asked about The Rock's return promo and his "Head of the Table" promo. Jey said:

"I get questions all the time who you (pick) Rock or Roman. Man, but if I could pick somebody, it should be Roman, because he's been in the game, he has The Bloodline with him, and there's no beating."

Jey further offered to help The Rock. He added:

"And I feel like just if there was one person it would have to be The Rock. Let alone man, if he needs help Uce, I got you."

In 2023, Jey came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, following his move to Monday Night RAW, Jey won the tag team championships with Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if a match between Jey and Jimmy gets confirmed for WrestleMania 40.

