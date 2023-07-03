Zilla Fatu reacts to The Usos' win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank

Anoa'i family member and professional wrestler Zilla Fatu has reacted to The Usos' emphatic win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

At the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, The Usos engaged Reigns and Sikoa in a match dubbed The Bloodline Civil War. The brothers won the bout when Jey Uso surprisingly pinned The Tribal Chief.

Taking to his Instagram story, Fatu shared a photo of Jey pinning Reigns and reacted with the blood drop emoji, which has been a signature symbol of The Bloodline.

Check out a screengrab of Zilla Fatu's Instagram story:

The Bloodline Civil War began at this year's Night of Champions when Jimmy betrayed Reigns and hit him with a superkick. His actions cost Reigns and Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While Jimmy did try calling a truce within the family, Reigns was having none of it. This eventually led to Jey leaving the faction and siding with his brother.

Bill Apter recently spoke about Jacob and Zilla Fatu

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about Zilla Fatu, who has been training under WWE legend Booker T. The son of Umaga could potentially be a future member of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter commented on Zilla training under Booker T. He also briefly talked about Jacob Fatu, who has been making moves in MLW. Apter said:

"Also, I heard Booker T has booked for his promotion the son of Umaga [Zilla]. So they would be grooming him to come in as part of this whole Bloodline thing. Also, Jacob Fatu from MLW. There's a lot going on."

DEBUT Zilla Fatu #FatuLegacy

Go support .. 🤝🏾



Saturday, July 15th / Humble, TX @TheOfficialROW



LOCATION

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338



shorturl.at/disIV DEBUT Zilla Fatu @Zillafatu Go support ..🤝🏾Saturday, July 15th / Humble, TXLOCATION8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 ‼️ DEBUT Zilla Fatu @Zillafatu #FatuLegacy Go support ..‼️🤝🏾‼️Saturday, July 15th / Humble, TX‼️ @TheOfficialROW LOCATION8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338🎫 shorturl.at/disIV https://t.co/99uvF8omdd

Zilla is set to make his in-ring debut at Reality of Wrestling's Summer of Champions show on July 15, 2023.

