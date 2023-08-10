Zilla Fatu seemingly reacts to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso; unhappy with top WWE Superstar?

Anoa'i family member and professional wrestler Zilla Fatu has seemingly reacted to Roman Reigns' recent match with Jey Uso.

At the SummerSlam premium live event, Reigns defeated Jey to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. The finishing sequence of the match saw Jimmy Uso surprisingly betray his brother and cost him the opportunity to become the new world champion.

Taking to Instagram, Fatu reacted with the 'Face With Steam From Nose' emoji, which he posted moments after the conclusion of Reigns vs. Jey from SummerSlam.

Check out a screengrab of Fatu's reaction and Instagram story:

Is he unhappy with Jimmy Uso's actions? pic.twitter.com/zscGJYQaTh Zilla Fatu posted this on his IG immediately after the main event of SummerSlam.Is he unhappy with Jimmy Uso's actions?

Bill Apter believes that Cody Rhodes is no longer interested in a match against Roman Reigns

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns and was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Rhodes no longer aims to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Instead, The American Nightmare wants to beat Seth Rollins and dethrone him as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter said:

"The whole purpose of this thing is his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, never held the WWE Championship, and that's the title Cody Rhodes is focused on. He's not focused on Roman Reigns. He's not focused on Gunther. He's focused on getting that title from Seth Rollins to not finish the story, I don't think this story is ever gonna finish, but he needs to get that for everybody to be happy."

Reigns' latest title victory over Jey Uso was his first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Tribal Chief going forward.

