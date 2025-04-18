Zilla Fatu sends a four-word message to Jey Uso and Naomi ahead of WrestleMania 41; the real-life Bloodline members are seen together

Zilla Fatu shared a four-word message for Jey Uso and Naomi ahead of WrestleMania 41. Jey and Naomi will feature in marquee matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1. On the same night, Naomi will face Jade Cargill in a highly anticipated singles match between the two former allies.

On Instagram, Zilla sent a message while posing with his Bloodline family members. They recently attended WaleMania X in Las Vegas.

"🩸ITS A FATU THANG 🩸#FatuFriday," wrote Zilla.

Roman Reigns sent a message to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns sent his best wishes to Jey Uso ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match against Gunther. The Yeet Man is hoping to win his first WWE World Championship.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns said that he was proud of Jey. He had this to say about his cousin:

"It's good to see him being able to push the ceiling and now he understands me a little bit better. You know, you talk to him after Saturday, you talk to him after this weekend, and he's gonna understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I'm sure he's been busy as hell this whole week. I'm just so proud of him. Family is family man, we're gonna have some disagreements, we're gonna butt heads here and there but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy and I want them here a long time being very successful, and that's excatly what he's doing. Yeet!"

Jey and Gunther have crossed paths on a few occasions in WWE. The Ring General is currently 3-0 against his WrestleMania 41 opponent. He previously successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against the OG Bloodline member.

