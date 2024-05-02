Zilla Fatu sends a message to Jey Uso days before his title match against Damian Priest

Zilla Fatu has sent a message to fellow Anoa'i family member and WWE Superstar Jey Uso.

At the upcoming Backlash France Premium Live Event, Jey will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The former Bloodline member became the #1 contender after winning a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet.

Jey recently did a photoshoot with WWE, highlighting his incredible Samoan tattoos. The former Bloodline member also has a tattoo that pays tribute to the late Umaga.

Umaga's son, Zilla, who is on the rise in professional wrestling, reacted to Jey Uso's artwork paying tribute to his late father with a "blood drop" emoji.

Jey Uso explained why he got a tattoo in honor of Umaga

Speaking on WWE Tattooed, Jey Uso explained the decision to get a tattoo in honor of Umaga.

The former multi-time tag team champion opened up on Umaga's influence on his career. He said:

"My uncle Umaga, family man too. Loved his kids, man, no matter what. I can never talk enough about him, Uce. If you all knew him, he was soft-spoken, very nice, very funny. Man, I knew I would get him on my body. But if it wasn't for Umaga, I damn sure would not be sitting here in this seat. He's the one who took me into like, you know, hit me on the head and was like 'You are going to go out here and work out, you are going to train, we are going to go get this contract.' Man, I messed my damn tattoo up at WarGames, so we are going to have to retouch that."

Umaga, real name Edward Smith Fatu, is a former two-time Intercontinental Championship. In 2001, Umaga signed with WWE before being released in 2003. After brief stints in TNA and AJPW, he re-signed with the Stamford-based company in 2005.

In December 2009, the legendary Anoa'i family member unfortunately passed away due to a heart attack.

