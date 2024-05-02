Jey Uso reveals which Bloodline member inspired heartwarming tattoo

WWE star Jey Uso has revealed why he got a tattoo to honor a Bloodline member following his passing. The veteran will be competing for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash this weekend.

Jey Uso won a Fatal Four-Way last month thanks to some help from CM Punk and has earned a title match against Damian Priest at Backlash. The Archer of Infamy won the title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania on Drew McIntyre five minutes after The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins.

On an episode of WWE Tattooed posted today, Jey Uso explained why he got a tattoo honoring Umaga. The former champion sadly passed away in 2009 at just 36 years old.

"My uncle Umaga, family man too. Loved his kids, man, no matter what. I can never talk enough about him, Uce. If you all knew him, he was soft-spoken, very nice, very funny. Man, I knew I would get him on my body. But if it wasn't for Umaga, I damn sure would not be sitting here in this seat. He's the one who took me into like, you know, hit me on the head and was like 'You are going to go out here and work out, you are going to train, we are going to go get this contract'. Man, I messed my damn tattoo up at WarGames, so we are going to have to retouch that," he said. [From 09:32 - 10:07]

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has shared his thoughts on the match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL last month.

Teddy Long appeared during this year's WWE Draft to announce some selections and is also one of the hosts of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Speaking on a recent episode, Long said he didn't see anything wrong with the match at WrestleMania and wondered what people were expecting.

"I just didn't see anything wrong. I don't know what people are really talking about. I mean, what do you want the guys to do?" he said. [From 04:02 - 04:08]

Jey Uso has the chance to capture his first major singles title in WWE when he battles Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash. Only time will tell if the 38-year-old can dethrone the Judgment Day member this weekend in France.

