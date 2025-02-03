  • home icon
Zilla Fatu sends a message to Jey Uso after Royal Rumble victory

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 03, 2025 10:20 GMT
Jey Uso is a member of the OG Bloodline [Image credits: Zilla Fatu's Instagram and wwe.com]

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu recently took to social media to send a message to his cousin and WWE Superstar Jey Uso. The Yeet Master was this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner.

In 2024, Jey Uso became one of the most popular stars in World Wrestling Entertainment. Although Jey had achieved everything in the tag team division alongside his brother, Jimmy Uso, fans wanted The Yeet Master to win singles gold. The Triple H-led creative team listened to the audience and made Main Event Jey Uso the Intercontinental Champion.

However, it seems like, The OG Bloodline star might not slow down anytime soon, as he has recently won the Royal Rumble and will now get a chance to choose an opponent of his choice between Gunther and Cody Rhodes.

Following Jey Uso's massive win, his cousin, Zilla Fatu, recently took to X/Twitter to send a message, showcasing his support for The Yeet Master.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"YEEEEEEEEEET," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Zilla Fatu currently performs in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, where he has made a huge name by winning the ROW Heavyweight Championship. Fatu is also the current House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion and many people expect him to join WWE soon. It will be interesting to see when the real-life Bloodline member will sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Damian Priest said he was proud of Jey Uso's WWE Royal Rumble win

Although Damian Priest came short of winning this year's Royal Rumble, he had some great words for his friend, Jey Uso. The Archer of Infamy took to Instagram to post a photo alongside The Yeet Master, writing that he was proud of the latter for winning the 30-man competition.

"YEET! Couldn't be more proud if I tried. Done deal. Wrestlemania baby!!! @uceyjucey," Priest wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen who Jey Uso will choose to face between Gunther and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Debottam Saha
