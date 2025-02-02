Damian Priest sends message to Jey Uso after coming up short in the Royal Rumble

Damian Priest sent a message to Jey Uso today after coming up short at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Uso eliminated John Cena to win the men's match last night and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Archer of Infamy also competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and had a strong showing. Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre before being thrown over the top rope by LA Knight. The former World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram today to send a heartfelt message to Uso and shared that he could not be more proud of the 39-year-old.

"YEET! Couldn't be more proud if I tried. Done deal. Wrestlemania baby!!! @uceyjucey," Priest wrote.

Damian Priest also eliminated his former Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio during the Men's 'Rumble Match. The 42-year-old recently used the Transfer Window to move from RAW to SmackDown.

WWE analyst comments on Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently shared his reaction to Jey Uso's victory at Royal Rumble 2025 and commented on which champion the veteran might challenge at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst noted that Uso would likely challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. However, Roberts added that it would be very interesting if Main Event Jey decided to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare defeated Kevin Owens in a Ladder match last night at Royal Rumble to retain the title.

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the Tag Team Champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing," Roberts said. [From 11:40 to 11:55]

You can check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

Priest had an impressive reign as World Heavyweight Champion last year before being dethroned by Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former champion on SmackDown.

