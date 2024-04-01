Zilla Fatu sends a message to Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash

At WrestleMania 40, Jimmy and Jey Uso will cross paths in a highly awaited singles match. Taking to Twitter/X, Zilla Fatu sent a message to The Usos.

The Usos are multi-time Tag Team Champions. Last year at WrestleMania 39, they were unsuccessful in retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On Twitter/X, Zilla sent a one-word message to Jimmy and Jey. Much like the rest of the WWE Universe, the real-life Bloodline member is also excited for The Usos to clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"YEET," wrote Fatu.

Check out Fatu's tweet:

Rikishi commented on Jimmy and Jey Uso crossing paths at WrestleMania 40

Rikishi is pumped to witness his sons compete against each other at WrestleMania 40. The Anoa'i family legend expressed his excitement about Jimmy and Jey Uso's match.

Speaking on the Rikishi Off The Top Podcast, the wrestling legend claimed that having The Usos face off in a one-on-one match was quite a big deal. He said:

"Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it."

In the lead-up to Jimmy vs. Jey at WrestleMania 40, the former cost his brother an opportunity to dethrone Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship. On the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania, Jey will face Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match. Last week on the blue brand, the match between the brothers was confirmed during The Bloodline's backstage segment.

It remains to be seen what plans Jimmy and the rest of The Bloodline have in store for Jey Uso on SmackDown.

