Zilla Fatu sends a one-word message to Jey Uso after he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Zilla Fatu has reacted to Jey Uso winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Jey defeated Gunther in the opening match of the night.

The win marked Jey's first-ever world championship victory. He is a former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and captured his first singles title by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2024. However, this year, his goal was to win a world championship, and The Yeet Man was successful at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On X, Jey's family member, Zilla Fatu, with whom he linked up at WaleMania X during the WrestleMania 41 week, congratulated the OG Bloodline member. Zilla sent a one-word message celebrating Jey's World Heavyweight Championship win.

"YEEEEEEEEET," wrote Zilla.

Check out Zilla's message to Jey Uso on X:

Jey Uso was 0-3 against Gunther heading into WrestleMania 41. He previously failed to dethrone him at Saturday Night's Main Event and also failed to win the Intercontinental Championship from him in the past.

However, Jey finally defeated the now-former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He submitted The Ring General to get his hands on the prestigious title. Post-match, Jey celebrated with his brother Jimmy Uso, who returned for the first time since being taken out by Gunther on an episode of Monday Night RAW leading up to WrestleMania 41.

