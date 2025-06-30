Zilla Fatu sends Randy Orton a warning following blockbuster WWE tease

Zilla Fatu has a message for Randy Orton after their recent interaction at a huge event in New York City. Orton dropped a massive tease during the major event, with Zilla seemingly in agreement with The Viper.

Ad

The son of the late Umaga went viral during Fanatics Fan Fest at the Javits Center about two weeks ago. He waited in line to meet Orton in his meet-and-greet booth at the event, with the two candidly speaking for the first time since the real-life Bloodline member was a kid.

Randy Orton even teased fans by saying, "I'll see you soon" to Zilla, which got the internet talking. As a member of the Anoa'i family, The Main One already has one foot inside the WWE door.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic at a recent convention in Los Angeles, Zilla Fatu was asked about Orton's remarks. He smiled and tried to tell the viewers to be quiet by putting his index finger to his lips. He also jokingly delivered a warning to The Viper after being asked what if Orton didn't recognize him.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

"He better knew who I was. If not, I would RKO on his a** right on the spot," Zilla said. [3:01 - 3:06]

Ad

Ad

Zilla Fatu is currently honing his skills on the independent circuit. He's the reigning Reality of Wrestling Champion, 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion, and HOG Crown Jewel Champion.

Zilla Fatu shares which WWE legend he wants to meet again

In the same interview with The Wrestling Classic, Zilla Fatu was asked if there was any WWE star he would want to meet again from his childhood. Fatu answered The Great Khali, who lived near his house in Houston and was very close to his family.

Ad

"Great Khali, because Great Khali used to stay like 15 minutes away from us in Houston. He stayed in Humble, and he was also real [sic] close with my dad, too. So, yeah, Great Khali, I got to see you," Zilla said. [3:46 - 3:58 from the video above]

Ad

Zilla would also like to see John Cena again before the end of his farewell tour. Umaga was one of Cena's earliest rivals during his time as WWE Champion on RAW.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Wrestling Classic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action