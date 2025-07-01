Zilla Fatu welcomed to wrestling industry by real-life Bloodline member amid WWE signing rumors

In recent years, fans have seen many real-life Bloodline members make their WWE debut. Zilla Fatu is among the names expected to join the global juggernaut soon, and recently, a legend welcomed the rising star to the family business.

Zilla is the son of late WWE legend Umaga and is competing on the independent circuit. He currently holds three separate championships, including 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion, ROW Champion, and the HOG Crown Jewel Champion.

On social media, Rikishi shared a photo with Zilla and welcomed him to the "industry." The real-life Bloodline talked about Fatu's recent transformation.

"Embracing God's plan can be transformative. Stay patient and focused, Isaiah, and watch how your life unfolds. By living life with intention, you'll create a story worth sharing. #IsaiahFATU @ZillaFatu welcome to the industry," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post on X:

Zilla Fatu claimed that Jacob Fatu had been acting crazy since signing with the WWE

Earlier this year, Zilla Fatu spoke about Jacob Fatu and his association with the new Bloodline, claiming that he had been acting crazy ever since joining forces with Solo Sikoa.

However, the Fatu-Sikoa alliance ended at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, and The Samoan Werewolf now finds himself heavily outnumbered against Sikoa's new Bloodline.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Zilla had this to say:

"I'm gonna have to go with team OTC, baby. Roman Reigns. Obviously, everybody knows me and Jacob teamed up on the indies before he got signed. Ever since Jacob got signed, he's been acting crazy. That's not the Jacob I know. But he's been acting crazy. And then you got Solo, which I've been beefing with him since I was eight years old. I gave him his first Rock Bottom in the pool at his dad's house. And for him to try to take my dad's (finishing) move or whatever, I don't like that. So I'm gonna go with OTC, I'm gonna help Roman Reigns. Whatever he needs, I'm there." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

At Night of Champions, Jacob Fatu defended the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief was successful in taking the title away from The Samoan Werewolf, thanks to the returning Tonga Loa and debuting Hikuleo, who is now known as Tala Tonga.

Jacob could definitely use the help of Zilla Fatu if the latter joins WWE in the coming months. The two have previously teamed up on the independent circuit.

