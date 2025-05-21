Zoey Stark received a message from WWE legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus after she was injured on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.
Stark was in action in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on the latest edition of the red brand. She competed against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, with The Eradicator emerging victorious.
On Instagram, Stratus sent a heartwarming message to Stark after she was injured on RAW. The Hall of Famer also shared photos from her and the 31-year-old superstar time together in the company.
"Setbacks suck but comeback rule. Get better soon @zoeystarkwwe cause you got more a** kicking to do. Last slide tho fr #potential #futuregeneration," wrote Stratus.
Check out Stratus' Instagram post here.
The Stratus-Stark alliance ended at Payback 2023 when the veteran berated Stark after losing to Becky Lynch at the Premium Live Event.
The latest update on Zoey Stark's condition after her horrific injury on RAW
Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, show host Joe Lowry issued an update on Zoey Stark's condition.
He revealed that the Monday Night RAW Superstar was headed to surgery after suffering a horrific injury. Lowry said:
"Just got word from Dr. Chris Featherstone that she is getting an MRI and headed into surgery, and that story is developing. We just found that out literally minutes before we got on the air."
This past Monday on RAW, Stark returned to televised action for the first time since early April when she had teamed up with Shayna Baszler on SmackDown for a Tag Team Gauntlet Match. With Baszler recently departing WWE, Stark is back to being a singles competitor.
The timeline for the 31-year-old's return is yet to be revealed. However, expect her to make a huge comeback from her current setback.