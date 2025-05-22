Zoey Stark's disturbing injury on WWE RAW prompts veteran to make a strict statement (Exclusive)

WWE RAW this week witnessed a gruesome injury involving Zoey Stark. The incident has caused much discussion in the pro wrestling community, with veteran journalist Bill Apter also commenting on it.

An attempt at a dropkick led to Zoey accidentally twisting her right knee, which immediately left her clutching her leg. She was removed from the ring shortly afterward due to the need for urgent care. While such incidents are rarer in the Stamford-based promotion than in the past, it still serves as a reminder of how dangerous in-ring action can be for the stars involved.

Speaking about the incident on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the matter. He said:

"People get hurt in the ring. New fans that think Oh my god, this is just acrobatics and all that, people get hurt. More so than you even know." [1:15 onwards]

Tommy Dreamer was impressed by how the situation was handled on WWE RAW

The injury did not seem to hinder the quality of the show, despite being a shock for those involved, especially Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. WWE legend Tommy Dreamer recently talked about how the incident was handled by the staff, sharing his appreciation.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy had the following to say about the stars involved:

"They (Ripley and Sane) did an excellent performance when also their mind is on somebody else. Also, you are on Monday Night RAW, with millions upon millions of people watching. On paper, that match was looking great, and when an injury happens, you have to rip up that paper," he said

It remains to be seen how quickly Zoey Stark returns to the WWE ring.

