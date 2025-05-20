54-year-old praises how WWE handled tough real-life situation on RAW

A WWE legend praised how the company handled a tough situation on RAW. Last night's show was the final episode of the red brand before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Zoey Stark battled Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match last night. Stark went for a Dropkick but landed wrong and seemingly suffered a brutal knee injury.

Tommy Dreamer spoke about Zoey Stark's injury on Busted Open Radio and complimented Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley for adjusting on the fly after Stark was injured.

"They (Ripley and Sane) did an excellent performance when also their mind is on somebody else. Also, you are on Monday Night RAW, with millions upon millions of people watching. On paper, that match was looking great, and when an injury happens, you have to rip up that paper," he said [From 0:10 - 0:24]

Dreamer then complimented the promotion for how they handled the injury last night on WWE RAW.

"And for every person who was involved in that match, every person who was involved behind the scenes, everybody did the right thing when it was time for that crisis management, and the betterment of the pro wrestler. It is such a great thing to see, and everybody did their job properly," he added. [From 0:25 - 0:46]

Rhea Ripley went on to win the match and will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

Vince Russo reacts to Zoey Stark's injury on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Zoey Stark's unfortunate injury last night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that Stark's injury was the only thing worth discussing from last night's show. The legend noted that it had become a trend for female stars to get injured on WWE's main roster.

"I swear to God. The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. I gotta tell you, a lot of these women get hurt. These women are constantly getting hurt. Kairi Sane came back, she was out hurt. Zoey Stark came back, she was hurt. Asuka is hurt." [From 7:10 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Zoey Stark used to be a member of the Pure Fusion Collective faction on WWE RAW, but her former stablemates, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler, are no longer with the company. Only time will tell how long Stark will be out of action following her injury.

