Zoey Stark unveils new name following WWE RAW defeat

Zoey Stark unveiled a new name following her match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The 30-year-old is a member of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler on the red brand.

Pure Fusion Collective squared off against Damage CTRL in a tag team match on Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY picked up the victory, but Zoey Stark hit an impressive move during the match.

She connected with an incredible springboard Dropkick on Kai and fans have shared the clip on social media. Stark reacted to the move today on her official X/Twitter account and unveiled a new name for herself. She suggested that she should be called "The Sniper" and you can check out her post below.

Trending

"SNIPED HER! You can call me "The Sniper" #WWEonNetflix," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Stark debuted on the main roster at Night of Champions 2023 and helped Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch. However, she would eventually betray Stratus at Payback 2023 after The Man defeated her in a Steel Cage match.

WWE Hall of Famer makes bold prediction about Zoey Stark's career

Wrestling legend Mark Henry believes that Zoey Stark has a lot of potential as a WWE Superstar.

The World's Strongest Man spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before departing the promotion last year. He was recently spotted on the pre-show for TNA Genesis last weekend. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the veteran praised Stark as a performer and stated that she could become a champion someday.

"If Jazz was in wrestling today, she would be a megastar because of her abilities and... her no-nonsense approach. Zoey has that no-nonsense, 'I'm gonna kick your a**' personality with the skills of a Bret Hart or Iron Sheik. A shooter that meets good, balanced wrestling. I just don't see why she wouldn't be champion. [And she] has that Iron Sheik thing where she has the ability to make people go 'I just hate her," (H/T: WrestlingInc) he said.

Zoey Stark was defeated by Dakota Kai in the semifinals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament last month on RAW. Lyra Valkyria went on to defeat the Damage CTRL star in the finals to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback