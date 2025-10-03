Nia Jax quitting WWE for being punished and 3 other things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown already seems to be an interesting show. The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed a massive tag team match where Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will team up against The Vision.Additionally, the aftermath of the latest week's development is expected to make some progress this week. In this article, we will be looking at four things that might unfold on SmackDown this week.#4. Nia Jax quits in frustration after Nick Aldis sends her packingNia Jax has been getting major criticism from the WWE Universe for her actions last week. The former Women's Champion smashed Jade Cargill's head into the steel steps, which resulted in the ex-AEW star bleeding and being busted open.Post-show, Cargill also shared a horrific image on the internet, which sparked further backlash for Jax. After all this, WWE might decide to turn this heat into a storyline angle where Nick Aldis may punish Nia Jax for her actions and send her packing.Later, a frustrated Nia Jax might decide to quit the blue brand and eventually move to Monday Night RAW, becoming part of the red brand roster. This could be a great way to capitalize on the negative heat for the Irresistible Force.#3. Shinsuke Nakamura might answer Sami Zayn's open challengeWrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKOH SH*T CARMELO HAYES DID NOT HELP THE MIZ!!! MELO DON'T MIZ IS BREAKING UP!!! #SmackdownIt's been a long time since Shinsuke Nakamura has competed in the squared circle. The King of Strong Styles' last in-ring outing was on the June 13, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where he suffered a loss in the first round of the King of the Ring 2025 match.Last week on SmackDown, Sami's US title open challenge was answered by Je'Von Evans. In the forthcoming edition of the Friday Night Show, Shinsuke Nakamura could be the one who answers Zayn's open challenge. A match between Zayn and Nakamura will be a certified banger if appropriately booked.Also, it will be a great way to bring Shinsuke back into the squared circle after a long absence.#2. The Miz turns on Carmelo HayesOver the past few weeks, we have seen multiple hints of a potential breakup between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. Even on last week's show, Melo did not attempt to break the pin against The Street Profits, leading to their loss in a tag team bout.Considering all this, it's probable that the breakup might finally happen in the forthcoming SmackDown when the Miz turns on the former NXT Champion. This will further set the stage for Melo vs Miz on the blue brand.#1. Randy Orton turns on Cody Rhodes and joins The Vision after losing in the tag team match on SmackDownRandy Orton and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. In the previous episode, the Vision member tried to attack the American Nightmare before the Viper made the save.However, during this, the company dropped a major hint for Orton turning on Rhodes when Randy stared at the Undisputed title for a few seconds. So, if the Legend Killer and Cody suffer a loss on SmackDown, then the Apex Predator may turn heel and join forces with the Vision.This character switch of Randy Orton will allow WWE to book the much-anticipated showdown between Orton and Rhodes after Crown Jewel 2025.