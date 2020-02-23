Nia Jax sends chilling warning to Superstar ahead of her WWE return

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Nia Jax

Nia Jax is set to return to the ring soon and has her eyes set on Mandy Rose. The former Women's champion sent a warning to the SmackDown Superstar on Twitter.

Jax is not happy that she broke Otis' heart last week and claimed that she is going to ask WWE to get her cleared just to return and whoop Mandy. She made it clear that she will be going after Dolph Ziggler too.

Girl, I’m about to make them bring me back just to whoop your ass for breaking @otiswwe heart.......



That includes @HEELZiggler too https://t.co/RcM6ggNkTk — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 22, 2020

Mandy Rose had agreed to go on a date with Otis on Valentine's Day, but Dolph Ziggler gatecrashed that. While Mandy was at the restaurant waiting for Otis, Ziggler swooped in and joined her instead.

Otis was heartbroken as he made his way to the table and saw that his date was enjoying dinner with Ziggler. This week on SmackDown, Tucker confronted Mandy, but she simply said that she was waiting for Otis, who did not turn up. She was then seen exiting the arena with Dolph Ziggler, who offered her a ride while Otis observed it all from a distance.

As for Nia Jax, she is returning from a double ACL surgery and was touted to make her comeback at the Royal Rumble.