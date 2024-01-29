Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to feud over unsigned superstars? Exploring the possibilities

It seems a new feud might be in the making for Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. Both men are currently the highest on-screen authority figures on SmackDown and RAW respectively. They are always on the lookout to sign new superstars and that may be the reason behind a potential new confrontation.

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw the return and in-ring debut of many unbranded superstars. Naomi, Andrade and Jade Cargill all made their mark in a big way in the over-the-top-rope extravaganza.

It is safe to say that both RAW and SmackDown will be looking to secure these three superstars in order get a huge edge over each other. This was evident when Nick Aldis made a huge offer to Randy Orton to sign with the blue brand.

Adam Pearce, on the other hand, pulled off a huge signing of his own by bringing CM Punk to WWE RAW. The Straight Edge Superstar was the runner-up in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

It remains to be seen who among RAW and SmackDown will get the three aforementioned 'free agents.' One thing is for sure, this week’s events will be extremely interesting.

Top superstar to help Nick Aldis sign Jade Cargill? Analyzing the potential

Jade Cargill made her highly-anticipated in-ring debut at Royal Rumble. The former TBS Champion showed up big time by eliminating Nia Jax from the match single-handedly. It took Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair their combined prowess to eliminate the former AEW powerhouse.

WWE also teased some blockbuster feuds for Jade Cargill during her Royal Rumble appearance. That being said, the 31-year-old star may join Friday Night SmackDown following a potential consultation with former mentor, Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare seems set to join the blue brand himself following his big win in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble. For those unware, Rhodes confirmed at the press conference he'll challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Universe may even see Nick Aldis get a little help from his old rival in convincing Jade Cargill to sign with WWE SmackDown.

