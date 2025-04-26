Nick Aldis to announce blockbuster title match for Backlash following incident on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 is in the books. The show witnessed a thrilling main event that saw The Street Profits retain the WWE Tag Team Championship against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in a TLC Triple Threat Match. Amid this, there is a possibility that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis may soon announce a blockbuster title match for the Backlash PLE.

Aldis could announce that Jacob Fatu would defend the United States Championship against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match in St. Louis on May 10.

Last night, Drew McIntyre confronted LA Knight and Jacob Fatu, leading to a number-one contender's match between The Megastar and The Scottish Warrior. However, Damian Priest interfered in the match and took out his WrestleMania 41 opponent, leading to a DQ win for Drew. However, Fatu had the last laugh, as he took down both Knight and Priest to stand tall.

While McIntyre is now the number-one contender for the US Title, fans may ultimately witness a Fatal Four-Way Match for Fatu's gold at Backlash. The Megastar suffered a loss to Fatu at 'Mania, and he indeed deserves a rematch.

The inclusion of The Archer of Infamy is justified, as he isn't done yet with The Scottish Psychopath and was also taken out by The Tribal Wolf last night. That said, the angle is speculative at the moment.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis might soon make a major announcement about WWE Backlash 2025

The Stamford-based company has already confirmed that John Cena will lock horns with Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash. In the upcoming weeks, fans may witness SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announcing that Cena vs. Orton will main-event the PLE.

According to recent reports, the company is planning to have The Franchise Player and The Viper headline Backlash 2025.

It will be interesting to see if The Apex Predator dethrones his iconic rival to become a 15-time World Champion in front of his home fans.

About the author Rohan Verma Rohan is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling.



