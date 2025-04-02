Nick Aldis to announce a tournament at WrestleMania 41 for a shot at Cody Rhodes' WWE Title? Exploring the possibility 

WWE WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a star-studded event with a stacked line-up of blockbuster matches. Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a marquee match against John Cena. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may have major post-WrestleMania plans for the coveted title.

Aldis could make a huge revelation that Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton will be a part of a Number One Contender tournament for the Undisputed WWE Title. He could state that these two bouts would take place on Night 1 at The Show of Shows and the winner of these singles matches will face off on Night 2. And whoever emerges victorious will earn a world title shot at WWE Backlash which will take place right after WrestleMania 41.

There is a good possibility for Nick Aldis to make such an announcement this week on SmackDown. WWE has already teased tensions between Orton and McIntyre last week. They both made it clear they want a shot at Rhodes' title following WrestleMania.

That segment may not have happened without a cause. Triple H seemingly has some major plans for Cody Rhodes' coveted title. Moreover, the WWE Universe has not shown much interest in the Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest match. But if WWE adds such a stake to this bout which was mentioned above, it could turn things around.

This could set up a compelling story at WrestleMania with both superstars putting everything on the line to walk out victorious. However, the angle discussed above is entirely speculation. It will be interesting to see what Nick Aldis has in store for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title on SmackDown.

Nick Aldis to officiate a contract signing for Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 match?

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has reached a boiling point. However, both superstars could be under the same roof next week on SmackDown. Nick Aldis could plan a contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the announcement of which may be made this week.

If it happens, it might lead to intriguing things. Also, the SmackDown GM could make the potential Number One Contender tournament announcement during this particular contract signing. And if he does so, superstars like Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Damian Priest may interrupt, putting both Cena and Rhodes on notice.

Furthermore, if the General Manager becomes successful in bringing John Cena for this contract signing, it could lead to another war of words between Cody Rhodes and The Franchise Player. There is no doubt that it would add another compelling layer to their already heated rivalry ahead of WrestleMania 41.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is nothing but speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things shape up for Cody Rhodes ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with John Cena.

