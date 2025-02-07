Nick Aldis to ban 3-time US Champion, Cody Rhodes relinquishing his title? - 3 Things WWE SmackDown General Manager could do this week

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first show of the blue brand following Royal Rumble 2025. On RAW after the Royal Rumble, fans witnessed major developments for Elimination Chamber 2025, including CM Punk qualifying for the Men’s Chamber match.

Since tonight’s show marks the first SmackDown episode after the Rumble, some major announcements could be made. In this article, we will discuss three potential announcements that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could make on this week’s episode of the blue brand.

#3. Nick Aldis might suspend Kevin Owens

One of the possible actions Nick Aldis could take on tonight’s show is suspending Kevin Owens for his recent actions. The National Treasure serves as the authority figure on the blue brand, and KO is officially part of the same brand.

Earlier this week on RAW, the former United States Champion brutally attacked Sami Zayn and hit him with the banned Package Piledriver. Given the severity of his actions, Nick Aldis may finally decide to take disciplinary measures against KO, potentially suspending him from the company.

#2. Aldis might ask Cody Rhodes to hand over his Undisputed title

Cody Rhodes is set to address his in-ring future on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After emerging victorious in a Ladder Match against Kevin Owens, WWE announced that The American Nightmare had suffered multiple injuries and will provide an update on his status tonight.

Since it is not yet confirmed whether the injury is real or part of a storyline, this has sparked speculation that Rhodes might have to relinquish the title if he is legitimately injured. In this scenario, Nick Aldis could step in and ask Cody to hand over the Undisputed WWE Championship, forcing him to vacate the title.

#1. Nick could introduce new SmackDown acquisitions

With the transfer window still active, fans could see new acquisitions on the blue brand. Recently, AJ Styles was officially announced as a part of RAW, so on tonight’s show, Nick Aldis could reveal new additions to Friday nights.

Two potential names for a move could be Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss. The Scottish Warrior is currently part of Monday night RAW, while Alexa Bliss has yet to make her first appearance since the Royal Rumble.

Fans are already anticipating Bliss joining SmackDown, possibly aligning herself with The Wyatt Sicks. As for McIntyre, his shift to Friday nights could be intriguing, offering him fresh storylines and new opportunities on the blue brand.

