WWE star stripped of title, Jimmy Uso out with injury, Nick Aldis to ban big name? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown after Royal Rumble

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first post-show of the blue brand following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The aftermath of RAW on Netflix already featured major developments, including Kevin Owens attacking Sami Zayn at the end of the show.

In this article, we will discuss five possible things that could happen on SmackDown following the recent PLE.

#5. Drew McIntyre might get officially drafted to SmackDown

During this week's RAW on Netflix, Adam Pearce announced that AJ Styles is now officially part of the red brand and will make his arrival next week. As a result, in the upcoming episode of the blue brand, fans could witness a major announcement regarding Drew McIntyre officially moving to the blue brand.

While McIntyre has previously appeared on Friday nights, his transfer under the draft window has yet to be made official. While the transfer window might have closed over the weekend, the announcement may be made this Friday night. However, on this week’s show, things might become official when Nick Aldis announces McIntyre’s arrival on SmackDown.

#4. Seth Rollins might launch an attack on Jimmy Uso

Seth Rollins brutalized Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble PLE following their double elimination from the match at the hands of CM Punk. However, Rollins also snapped at Punk, attacking him during the chaos post-match. As a result, Roman Reigns has now been written off television, but it’s possible that Seth Rollins might make a surprise appearance on SmackDown after the Rumble.

The Visionary could target Jimmy Uso next, who remains a member of Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline. The primary motive behind this attack would be to send a clear message to the Original Tribal Chief despite his absence.

#3. Nick Aldis might impose a ban on Street Profits

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made their return at the Royal Rumble PLE, interfering in the WWE Tag Team Title match. Their distraction allowed DIY to retain their titles against Motor City Machine Guns in a two-out-of-three falls match. As a consequence of their interference, Nick Aldis might impose a ban on the Street Profits in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

This ban could serve as a potential punishment for their actions at the Royal Rumble. Additionally, The National Treasure might announce a tag team title rematch between DIY and MCMG, ensuring that the Profits are strictly prohibited from interfering.

#2. Alexa Bliss might join The Wyatt Sicks faction

Alexa Bliss made her return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, receiving a thunderous reaction from the live crowd. However, she was notably absent from the red brand show this week, sparking speculation that she might appear on the upcoming SmackDown.

If Bliss does show up, she could align herself with The Wyatt Sicks faction, potentially marking the official arrival of Uncle Howdy's group on the blue brand. This move makes perfect sense, given the deep connection between Bliss, Howdy, and the late, great Bray Wyatt.

For those unaware, The Wyatt Sicks recently moved to SmackDown under the transfer window, but their debut has been reportedly delayed due to an injury to one of their members. However, with Alexa Bliss now back, WWE might seize the opportunity to introduce both Bliss and Howdy’s faction together on this week’s SmackDown.

#1. Cody Rhodes might relinquish his Undisputed WWE Title due to injury

Cody Rhodes remains the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion after successfully defending his title against Kevin Owens in a grueling Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble PLE. However, WWE has since announced that Rhodes is dealing with injuries and will address his future in the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

As of now, it's unclear whether this injury is legitimate or simply a part of the storyline. If, unfortunately, the injury is real and severe, fans could witness a heartbreaking moment as Cody Rhodes might be forced to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE has a history of champions vacating their titles due to injuries, with names like Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins previously suffering similar fates.

