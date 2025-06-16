Nick Aldis to ban Seth Rollins and 5-time WWE champion during WWE RAW for one big reason? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis will be taking charge of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW in the absence of Adam Pearce. The SmackDown GM is known for being a stern authoritarian figure who remains two steps ahead of Pearce when it comes to maintaining discipline and decorum on his show. And if anyone has been causing chaos on RAW lately, it is Seth Rollins and his faction.

This week on RAW, Bronson Reed will compete in the final King of the Ring tournament qualifying match. He will be part of a Fatal Four-Way Match against Jey Uso, Sheamus, and Rusev. Bron Breakker failed to qualify last week, which is why there are high chances that Seth Rollins will do anything tonight to get Reed a victory. Rollins and Breakker may invade the Fatal Four-Way match.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could decide to ban the two superstars from the ringside so that The Visionary and the five-time WWE champion, that includes two runs with the Intercontinental Title in addition to the titles at NXT, cannot ruin this high-stakes showdown. The authority figure could do that to ensure a fair fight devoid of any ringside shenanigans. There have already been numerous interferences in the King of the Ring tournament matches lately.

Trending

LA Knight cost Bron Breakker his Fatal-Four Way match last week on RAW, while Breakker and Bronson Reed paid it back by costing Knight his match on SmackDown. Hence, Nick Aldis may not prefer to see any more of such invasions, which erode the credibility of such a big tournament. It will be interesting to see what Aldis has in store for tonight's show.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis to ban Liv Morgan from the ringside on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan failed to qualify to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament last week on RAW. However, this week, her best friend, Raquel Rodriguez, has a great opportunity to do that. Big Mami Cool will battle in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Asuka, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Chances are high that Morgan might interfere in this match to help Rodriguez win. What she couldn't do last week, she may now want her tag team partner to do. Therefore, Nick Aldis may ban the former Women's World Champion from the ringside during this high-stakes match.

The General Manager will seemingly make sure that Liv Morgan does not influence the outcome of this bout. Well, she also has a big match on the show tonight as The Miracle Kid will take on Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match on RAW.

Hence, Nick Aldis might urge Morgan to focus on her match rather than showing up the ringside for Raquel Rodriguez.

However, all this is only speculation for now and what unfolds on the show remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More