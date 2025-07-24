Nick Aldis to ban three WWE SmackDown Superstars from appearing at SummerSlam this year? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE SummerSlam is all set to feature some of the most exciting storylines and matches in the company recently. One of the most intriguing storylines lately is The Bloodline feud, which has been full of major twists and turns.

Jacob Fatu lost his United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025 after Tonga Loa made his massive return, which was followed by Talla Tonga's debut. Both men ensured Sikoa walked out of the arena as the new United States Champ. Since then, Fatu and Sikoa have been trying to take each other down, but the numbers advantage has often given Sikoa the upper hand.

WWE SummerSlam is set to feature a major showdown between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for the US Championship. This time, the company has ensured minimal interferences as both men will be locked inside a steel cage during the battle at the PLE. This would probably prevent JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga from making an appearance. However, since Solo Sikoa has been a mastermind lately, he might pull off a move that could let The Bloodline come out and help him win.

With all this possible, Nick Aldis could shock the world by banning JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga from ringside, leaving Solo all alone with The Samoan Werewolf at The Biggest Party of The Summer. This might be Fatu's best chance to win and walk out of the premium live event as the new United States Champion. However, considering the surprises expected at SummerSlam, one of them could also happen during the Steel Cage match.

Solo Sikoa might bring in a new ally to join The Bloodline, who could help him get the victory over Jacob Fatu, further ensuring he walks out as the US Champion.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the match at SummerSlam.

WWE veteran has a problem with The Bloodline story lately

Former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed a major problem with how the company was featuring The Bloodline stars on TV.

During a recent edition of BroDown, the veteran pointed out that all members of the faction looked the same and were named similarly, making it hard to distinguish a character.

"Their names are so similar, I don't remember what they are. And on top of that, man, you had what, six guys? You had six guys involved in this. Every single one of them dressed in black. So, it's not bad enough they look similar, their names are similar, now, they're all going to dress similar. I mean, do we not want them to have a personality? They're all dressed in black," Russo said. [From 30:25 onwards]

While it's hard to predict if The Bloodline will make their presence felt at SummerSlam, it's clear that some brutal action is about to unfold inside the steel cage.

