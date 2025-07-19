WWE veteran has unique issue with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa’s angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown began on a shocking note as the show opened with visuals of a crash that took place involving Solo Sikoa's MFT. Along with Solo, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga were all present at the site, with Tonga Loa having suffered an injury to his head in the crash.
Given their ongoing rivalry, former United States Champion Jacob Fatu was seen as the prime suspect, but WWE veteran Vince Russo had another problem with the segment. The fallout from the crash ensued when Fatu returned to the area and took out MFT with the help of his cousin Jimmy Uso.
Talking about this segment on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo questioned whether WWE didn't want the wrestlers to show any personality. He was annoyed that all six members involved in the feud were dressed in all black, making them all look similar.
"Their names are so similar, I don't remember what they are. And on top of that, man, you had what, six guys? You had six guys involved in this. Every single one of them dressed in black. So, it's not bad enough they look similar, their names are similar, now, they're all going to dress similar. I mean, do we not want them to have a personality? They're all dressed in black," Russo said. [From 30:25 onwards]
The segment ended with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso wreaking havoc on the backs of JC Mateo and Tanga Loa with steel chairs before Adam Pearce came out to put an end to it. Pearce announced that Solo Sikoa will put the US Title on the line against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam inside a Steel Cage.
