WWE veteran has unique issue with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa’s angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown began on a shocking note as the show opened with visuals of a crash that took place involving Solo Sikoa's MFT. Along with Solo, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga were all present at the site, with Tonga Loa having suffered an injury to his head in the crash.

Ad

Given their ongoing rivalry, former United States Champion Jacob Fatu was seen as the prime suspect, but WWE veteran Vince Russo had another problem with the segment. The fallout from the crash ensued when Fatu returned to the area and took out MFT with the help of his cousin Jimmy Uso.

Talking about this segment on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo questioned whether WWE didn't want the wrestlers to show any personality. He was annoyed that all six members involved in the feud were dressed in all black, making them all look similar.

Ad

Trending

"Their names are so similar, I don't remember what they are. And on top of that, man, you had what, six guys? You had six guys involved in this. Every single one of them dressed in black. So, it's not bad enough they look similar, their names are similar, now, they're all going to dress similar. I mean, do we not want them to have a personality? They're all dressed in black," Russo said. [From 30:25 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The segment ended with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso wreaking havoc on the backs of JC Mateo and Tanga Loa with steel chairs before Adam Pearce came out to put an end to it. Pearce announced that Solo Sikoa will put the US Title on the line against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam inside a Steel Cage.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE