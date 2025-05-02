Nick Aldis to ban WWE star, Bloodline to get two more members, Female star quits? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be another show of the blue brand on the road to Backlash 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced a match between Aleister Black and The Miz.

Besides this, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, and other stars are advertised for the show. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Tonga Loa and Hikuleo might show up to strengthen The Bloodline

The new Bloodline currently has Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in its ranks. Recently, reports have confirmed that Tama Tonga will be out of WWE due to injury for an indefinite period of time. This leaves the villainous faction lacking in their numbers game, raising the chances of Tonga Loa and Hikuleo's arrival on SmackDown.

Tonga is currently also on hiatus, while the former NJPW Strong Champion is reportedly signed with WWE but has yet to make his debut. However, the present scenario seems like a great stage for Hikuleo to make his debut, along with Tonga Loa's return, to strengthen Solo Sikoa's faction.

#4. Uncle Howdy might cost The Miz against Aleister Black

The Miz and Aleister Black are set to lock horns on SmackDown. This will be the first time in many years that Black will step inside a WWE ring for a match. Fans could witness a surprise twist when Uncle Howdy shows up to cost the A-Lister the match and aid the former AEW star to emerge as the victor.

Both Black and Wyatt Sicks embrace a dark persona. So, if the Stamford-based promotion has any plans to incorporate both parties in the same storyline, seeds could be planted in tonight's SmackDown.

Uncle Howdy may arrive during the match and take down the Miz. This angle will indeed provide WWE with the opportunity to explore multiple directions.

#3. Chelsea Green may quit WWE

Chelsea Green is no longer your Women's United States Champion as she suffered the loss against Zelina Vega on last week's SmackDown. In frustration over this loss, Green might decide to quit the Sports Entertainment juggernaut as part of the storyline.

WWE might pull this angle if they have any plans to write Green off television.

#2. Nia Jax and Naomi may form a female Bloodline

Nia Jax and Naomi are both connected to the Bloodline family in real life, but they are yet to have a female Bloodline of their own in the Stamford-based promotion. So, after the recent loss of the Glow against Jade Cargill, it's conceivable that both the female stars may join together to form a female Bloodline faction.

This angle will permit Triple H to book both the Irresistible Force and the Glow in a strong manner on the blue brand.

#1. Nick Aldis might ban Damian Priest

Nick Aldis is the General Manager of Friday Nights, and he will do everything in his power to maintain order on SmackDown. Recently, the heat between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest intensified as the Archer of Infamy attacked the Scottish Warrior.

To keep both Priest and McIntyre separate, Nick Aldis may probably decide to ban the former Judgment Day member. Also, this could serve as a punishment for assaulting the Scottishman last week on Friday Night SmackDown.

