Nick Aldis to book a huge John Cena title defense on this week's WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Backlash 2025 turned out to be a successful night for John Cena. The Franchise Player retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival, Randy Orton. It was an exciting back-and-forth contest that was later bombarded with shenanigans. The controversial finish of the match may lead to Nick Aldis booking a massive rematch between Cena and Orton on the upcoming show of the blue brand.

The match at Backlash concluded with John Cena going below the belt and striking Orton's head with the title belt to pin him. If it weren't for the chaos that unfolded, it could be argued that we could have had a new champion at the PLE. Randy Orton could raise this issue with the SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis, on this week's show and demand a rematch.

While Aldis was on the receiving end of an RKO at the PLE, he could take Orton's demand into consideration and make the match official for the show. Since John Cena used a foreign object in the match, he could have to defend his title against The Viper once again.

A massive rematch of this caliber on SmackDown could make it a memorable show. While bouts like this are announced from before to generate hype, the Stamford-based promotion could surprise the fans by making it official during the show, and having the two legends lock horns once again for the title.

A rematch could also allow for an opportunity to further develop the ongoing story between John Cena and R-Truth. Backlash was not a pleasant night for R-Truth, courtesy of an RKO by The Viper during the match, and an AA through the table by The Cenation Leader during the post-show. Truth's reaction to the devastating attack by his childhood hero remains to be seen.

The scenario mentioned above is only speculative. While it could be exciting, it is unlikely as John Cena is not advertised to appear on SmackDown this week. Fans will have to wait and see the aftermath of Backlash on Friday night.

Randy Orton comments after losing to John Cena at Backlash

After coming up short against John Cena at Backlash, Randy Orton reflected on his bout against his long-time rival.

WWE posted a vlog for Randy Orton's homecoming in St. Louis, in which he said:

"I really thought I was gonna go home with the Undisputed Championship. Oh God, sorry, I can't express how much that feeling absolutely sucks. But, that being said, well, I had my wife and my kids in the front row, I had my father and my mother up in a suite. Some friends and family [were] scattered throughout the Enterprise Center. I saw my eight-year-old little daughter, Brooklyn, just as excited as can be, and scream. [sic] Although I really wish I was going home with that title for the 15th time," he said. [From 03:28 to 04:21]

It will be interesting to see how Randy Orton responds to the events of Backlash on SmackDown.

