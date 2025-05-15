Nick Aldis to book Jeff Cobb in his first WWE match against former champion on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Jeff Cobb made his WWE debut at Backlash last weekend in a shocking fashion. He helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. With that move, WWE made it pretty clear that the 42-year-old would be part of the SmackDown roster. After what happened in St. Louis, Nick Aldis might book him in a huge match this week.

The former NJPW star may face LA Knight in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Cobb attacked The Defiant One at Backlash, costing him the United States Championship match. Hence, Knight could be looking for revenge on him this week. The Megastar may demand a match against the debutant to settle their score.

Considering the former United States Champion's request, Nick Aldis could make this match official for this week's SmackDown. Going against a former US Champion like LA Knight could solidify the 42-year-old as the next big thing on the blue brand's show. Well, there is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold this Friday.

Moreover, if Cobb succeeds in defeating Knight clean, The Imperial Unit can put the entire roster on notice. It could also open the door for a full-blown feud with The Megastar in the future.

However, it is currently nothing more than speculation, and only time will tell how things are going to play out for Jeff Cobb in WWE.

Jeff Cobb to turn on Jacob Fatu in the coming weeks?

Jeff Cobb made his presence felt at Backlash, as he assisted Jacob Fatu and ensured the latter's victory. But The Samoan Werewolf did not seem pleased with his arrival. The fact that Solo Sikoa orchestrated Cobb's debut without Fatu's knowledge visibly unsettled the reigning US Champion, as he walked out of the arena confused.

Jacob Fatu has been doing things on his own lately, and so he may not be too eager to have Jeff Cobb around. Well, Solo Sikoa might have already anticipated this friction all along. There is a high possibility that Cobb will turn on The Samoan Werewolf in the coming weeks.

WWE has shown tensions between Solo and Jacob for the past few months, and things are seemingly on the verge of an implosion. As a result, this could all culminate with Jebb Cobb and The Street Champion revolting against the reigning United States Champion.

A match between two heavy hitters like Jeff Cobb and Jacob Fatu would be an epic showdown that could headline a future event. That said, it is going to be interesting to see what Fatu has to say about Cobb this week on SmackDown.

