Nick Aldis to bring in 6-foot-6 WWE giant as the newest member of SmackDown this week? Looking at the possibility 

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 02, 2025 09:27 GMT
WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, can surprise the fans this week. Aldis might bring a new talent to the roster whose mere presence is expected to roll the heads. It's the former NXT Champion, Oba Femi.

The 6 ft 6 in giant monster recently dropped his NXT title to Ricky Saints at No Mercy. This led many fans to believe that Oba might soon be on his way to the main roster debut, either on RAW or SmackDown.

youtube-cover
It won't be wrong to say that the Nigerian Giant would prove to be more lethal than Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, or any other talent on the roster. The former shot putter can give any superstar a run for their money on any given day. His debut on SmackDown is more imminent as the blue brand has a dearth of a maverick superstar like him.

Nick Aldis can book Oba Femi's match either against a low-key superstar like The Miz to get him launched on SmackDown, or he can get him to get into a feud with the WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn.

As Sami has been defending his title back-to-back on the show, Aldis can introduce Oba Femi as Sami's new challenger for this week. And who knows, the Ruler of NXT might just dethrone Sami as the new WWE United States Champion.

Oba Femi recently made an explosive comment on a WWE legend

The former NXT Champion might have already set his eyes firmly on his first opponent on SmackDown. It's the Viper Randy Orton.

The 27-year-old superstar recently said that he felt bad for the WWE legend because of his back issues. However, Femi also said that the senior superstars should now hang up their boots to make way for the younger talents in WWE. He also contended that if given a chance, he would defeat Randy Orton in his last match and retire him for good.

“I would definitely fight Randy. Just feel sorry for Randy, his back. I’ll show him the door too. It’s about time. I grew up watching those guys. I think they’ve been on top for a very long time and I think enough is enough. I think it’s time for the new crop of superstars to rise up to the top," said Oba Femi during a recent interview on Going Ringside podcast. (H/T - Fightful)
This week on SmackDown, Randy Orton will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match.

Who knows, Oba Femi might erupt out of nowhere and attack Orton, costing him the match. The two can then get into a big match at either Crown Jewel or Survivor Series: WarGames. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Femi makes his main-roster debut.

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
